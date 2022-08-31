Cause No. 19-2-12235-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIDGEVIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION NW, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
SOPHORN NOL AND JOHN DOE NOL, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: SOPHORN NOL AND JOHN DOE NOL, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND KHAN PANG AND JANE DOE PANG, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 19510 21ST AVENUE COURT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, October 7, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,284.09 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 23, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 125, RIDGE VIEW MEADOWS PDD, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 21, 2011 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 201109215003, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5004731250
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE, ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-961553
August 31, September 7, 14, 21, 2022