Cause No. 19-2-12235-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIDGEVIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION NW, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SOPHORN NOL AND JOHN DOE NOL, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: SOPHORN NOL AND JOHN DOE NOL, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; AND KHAN PANG AND JANE DOE PANG, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 19510 21ST AVENUE COURT E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,284.09 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, August 23, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 125, RIDGE VIEW MEADOWS PDD, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 21, 2011 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 201109215003, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5004731250

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE, ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-961553

August 31, September 7, 14, 21, 2022