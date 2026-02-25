Cause No. 23-2-08324-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CURTIS MCDADE AND JANE DOE MCDADE, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: CURTIS MCDADE AND JANE DOE MCDADE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved, and the address is 8818 JOHNSON RD., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $16,330.48 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 19, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 59 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 22, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 41 OF PLATS AT PAGE 11, RECORDS OF PEIRCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5018160590

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX-1026936

February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2026