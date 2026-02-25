23-2-08324-1-SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Cause No. 23-2-08324-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC., A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CURTIS MCDADE AND JANE DOE MCDADE, HUSBAND AND WIFE OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: CURTIS MCDADE AND JANE DOE MCDADE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property is unimproved, and the address is 8818 JOHNSON RD., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, April 3, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $16,330.48 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 19, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 59 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 22, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 41 OF PLATS AT PAGE 11, RECORDS OF PEIRCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 5018160590
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX-1026936
February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2026