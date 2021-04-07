CAUSE NO. 18-2-12207-0

ORDER OF SALE

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, AS HIS SEPARATE ESTATE; IMPAC MORTGAGE CORP., Defendant(s).

TO: JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Pierce County Sheriff

1. A Judgment and an Order of Lien Foreclosure and Priority (hereinafter “Judgment”) as to real property located at 21605 44TH AVENUE CT EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387 was entered in the above entitled court on January 22, 2021, in favor of Plaintiff, for the current sum of $10,874.05, including the principal judgment amount of $10,100.38, the PIerce County Sheriff fee of $575.00 and the filing for this Order of Sale in the sum of $26.00. The Judgment specifies that the Judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

2. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by Plaintiff against the following described real property commonly known as 21605 44TH AVENUE CT EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387, and legally described as:

PARCEL A:

LOT 254, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED SEPTEMBER 2, 1993, UNDER RECORDING NO. 9309020364, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON-EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT AS DELINEATED ON SAID PLAT. 3. THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to satisfy the Judgment, costs and accrued and increased costs, you are directed to satisfy the deficiency out of any property of the Judgment Debtor JASON ROBERTS, ALSO APPEARING OF RECORD AS JASON R. ROBERTS, not exempt from execution. The Judgment includes a right to recover any deficiency following the sale. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW 6.13 The redemption period following the sale shall be one (1) year.

4. You are further directed to make due return hereof within 60 days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS the honorable PHILIP K SORENSEN, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed on March 18, 2021, at Tacoma, Washington.

KEVIN STOCK, Superior Court Clerk

By Jerry Grabar, Deputy Clerk

Entered Judgement #21-9-00236-3 The sale date has been set for MAY 21, 2021. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

OSERAN HAHN, ATTORNEYS

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

THIS ORDER IS EXTENDED 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SALE.

IDX-923469

April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 12, 2021