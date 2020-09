Cause No. 18-2-09280-4

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; AND SHARON BULLARD, SARAH YORK, LAURIE BAUTISTA, RICHARD LLANOS, VINCENT BAUTISTA, CAPPY CAPARIDA, DELBERT CAPARIDA, RAY CAPARIDA, ERNIE CAPARIDA, AND SHAUN BAUTISTA, ALL AS POTENTIAL HEIRS OF VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL AND LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 317 128TH STREET SOUTH, TACOMA, WA 98444.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $177,304.54 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 2, 2020.

PAUL A. PASTOR, JR., SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOTS 4, 5, AND WEST HALF OF LOT 6 BLOCK 25 PLAT OF PARKLAND TOWNSITE LOTS 4, 5, AND THE WEST HALF OF LOT 6, BLOCK 25 PLAT OF PARKLAND TOWNSITE. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 4, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6762001341

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ZBS LAW, LLP

TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY

11335 NE 122ND WY, STE 105

KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

IDX-907928

September 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020