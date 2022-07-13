Cause No. 17-2-08092-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH WELLS FARGO BANK SOUTHWEST, N.A. FORMERLY KNOWN AS WACHOVIA MORTGAGE, FSB FORMERLY KNOWN AS WORLD SAVINGS BANK, FSB,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
MARK E. WALKER, ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: MARK E. WALKER, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3802 SPYGLASS DR NE, TACOMA, WA 98422.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $752,762.73 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 8, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 87, NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9403240358, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5000980870
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
SHANNON K. CALT, ATTORNEY
1050 SW 6TH AVE, STE 1100 PORTLAND, OR. 97204
(858)750-7600
IDX-958588
July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2022