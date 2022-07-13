Cause No. 17-2-08092-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH WELLS FARGO BANK SOUTHWEST, N.A. FORMERLY KNOWN AS WACHOVIA MORTGAGE, FSB FORMERLY KNOWN AS WORLD SAVINGS BANK, FSB,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MARK E. WALKER, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: MARK E. WALKER, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3802 SPYGLASS DR NE, TACOMA, WA 98422.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $752,762.73 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, July 8, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 87, NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9403240358, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5000980870

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

SHANNON K. CALT, ATTORNEY

1050 SW 6TH AVE, STE 1100 PORTLAND, OR. 97204

(858)750-7600

IDX-958588

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 2022