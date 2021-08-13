Case #: PUY-G-JV-2021-0023, -0024, -0025- Appoint Guardian(s) for Minor Child(ren)

Case #: PUY-G-JV-2021-0023, -0024, -0025

Nature of Case: Appoint Guardian(s) for Minor Child(ren)

Case Name: In re: M.C., D.C., W.C. (DOB(s): 07/01/2013, 11/10/2016, 02/25/2015);

RACHEL SHEPARD, JARED SHEPARD, Petitioner(s)

v.

JACOB CULTEE, CARLA JOHN, Respondent(s).

TO: Jacob Cultee

YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least one court day before your hearing to receive conference information.

A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on Monday 09/20/2021 at 2:30 PM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court an affidavit of service. Any party may file guardianship recommendations with the Court at least ten (10) calendar days before the hearing.

The guardianship hearing is private and closed. The Court will hear testimony to determine whether guardianship is in the best interest of the child and the Tribal community. You have the following rights: to a hearing before a judge; to present written and oral testimony, to subpoena and examine witnesses; to submit relevant evidence; to receive a decision based solely on the evidence presented; to appeal a final decision in this matter; and to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you cannot afford a legal representation, you may apply for the Court to appoint representation for you after a separate intake process.

If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you. Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-935535

August 13, 20, 27, 2021