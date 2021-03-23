Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0029-ChildFamily Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0029

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing

TO: TERRY MCKINZIE

Case Name: IN RE THE WELFARE OF: T.M. DOB: 05/15/2020

Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. TATYANNA VILLAGOMEZ-KEATING, TERRY MCKINZIE

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

An Adjudicatory Hearing is scheduled in this Court on Thursday April 22nd, 2021 at 9:30 AM.

You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court an affidavit of service. The parties may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5489 for more information about their child(ren). The parties have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. This Court has a list of attorneys and lay advocates who are admitted to practice in this Court available online.

At the formal adjudicatory hearing, the Petitioner must prove that the allegations raised in the petition are more likely true than not and that the best interests of the child(ren) will be served by continued Court intervention. The Court will either find the allegations of the petition to be true or dismiss the petition, unless continued to allow the presentation of further evidence.

If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you. NOTICE PURSUANT TO PTC 7.04.750

THE COURT MAY FIND THE PARENT, GUARDIAN OR CUSTODIAN IN DEFAULT FOR FAILURE TO RESPOND OR APPEAR AT A COURT HEARING. THIS MAY RESULT IN YOUR CHILD(REN) BEING PLACED IN ANOTHER HOME AND THE PARENT ORDERED TO CORRECT CERTAIN PROBLEMS. PTC 7.04.730.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-922659

March 23, 30, April 6, 2021