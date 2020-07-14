Public Notices

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2020-0061-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2020-0061

by Ken Spurrell

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2020-0061

Nature of Case: Protection Order

TO: Jaylen Tyler Stewart

Case Name: Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services, Petitioner v. Jaylen T. Stewart, Respondent. Protected Party: S.L. (DOB: 11/14/2002)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on NOVEMBER 14, 2020.

This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404.

If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-903361

July 14, 21, 28, 2020

