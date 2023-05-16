Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2023-0051-Name Change

Case #: PUY-CV-NC-2023-0051

Nature of Case: Name Change

TO: Whom it May Concern

Case Name: In re the name change of: Kaylin Precious Sunset Dotson

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court

of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians is in receipt of the petition of Kaylin Precious Sunset Dotson for an order changing his/her name to Kaylin Precious Sunset Gord. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any person or entity having objection to this petition for name change shall file a written objection with the Court, located at 1451 E. 31st St, Tacoma, WA 98404, within ten (10) days after the last date of the publication of this notice.

Copies of the case filings are

available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-977044

May 16, 23, 30, 2023