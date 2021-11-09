Case Number(s): PUY-CS-FC-2021-0023

Notice of Child Support Obligation Recommendation

TO: Amanda Berys

Case Name: In re Support of R.B.-Y. DOB(s): 04/03/2021

Please take notice, that the Puyallup Tribe Child Support Program filed a Child Support Obligation Recommendation with this court to set support for the above name child.

You shall have 14 days from the date of notice to file an objection to the Child Support Obligation Recommendation in writing. If an objection is filed, the Court may decide the matter without hearing. If no objection is filed, the Court shall enter an order adopting the Child Support Obligation Recommendation and other orders as necessary. A copy of the Child Support Obligation Recommendation is on file with the Court Clerk’s Office, located at 1451 E. 31st ST, Tacoma, WA 98404.

To exercise an abundance of caution in mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak, the courthouse is currently closed to the public, but court staff are available during regular hours to arrange for the delivery of the Child Support Obligation Recommendation to you and accept postal or electronic mail filings. You may contact the Court Administrator by calling 253-680-5585 or by emailing TribalCourtFilings@puyalluptribe-nsn.gov

IDX-942493

November 9, 16, 23, 2021