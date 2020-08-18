Case Number 20-5-00156-9-Notice of Adoption

Case Number 20-5-00156-9

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce. In re the Adoption of Arav Ralph Lio Mamea, minor child,; Mathoni and Sarita McCormick, petitioners, Jeffrey Kolia and Analosa Mena Lio Mamea, Respondents. To the Respondent, Jeffrey Kolia: An action has been started against you in the above court requesting that your parental rights be terminated and the petitioners be granted the adoption of the following child: Arav Ralph Lio Mamea. Additional requests, if any, are stated in the petition. You must respond to this summons and petition by filing a written answer with the clerk of the court and by serving a copy of your answer on the person signing this summons. Failure to respond to the termination action within thirty days after the date this summons was first published will result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you may have with respect to the child. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before an order of default may be entered. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written answer, if any, may be served on time. You have a right to be represented by counsel. Counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel. Copies of these papers have not been served upon your attorney. One method of serving your written answer is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested. This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 26.33.310 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the State of Washington. File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Clerk of the Court, Pierce County Court, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm. 110, Tacoma, WA 98402. Serve a copy of your response on Petitioner’s Attorney, G. Shane Cridlebaugh, 6314 19th St. W. #20, Fircrest, WA 98466.

IDX-906130

August 18, 25, September 1, 2020