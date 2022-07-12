Case No.: D-22-645456-R-AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING

Case No.: D-22-645456-R

Department A

DISTRICT COURT

CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA

In the Matter of the Parental Rights of:

Noelle Cragin, Minor(s).

AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO: Branch, Nicholas Akira

Cragin, Harmony

TO: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on August 10, 2022 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom Courtroom 14 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION.

STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ Shannon Emmons

Deputy Clerk of the Court

IDX-958561

July 12, 19, 26, August 2, 2022