Case No.: 25-5-00388-1

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION/HEARING RE

TERMINATION OF PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(Clerk’s Action Required)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Adoption of:

NAOMI KATHRYN HERZOG,

A child under the age of 18 years.

TO: Jane Doe and John Doe:

Petitioners RICHARD ALAN HERZOG and STEPHANIE GAIL RUARK HERZOG have filed a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption praying that the parent-child relationship between the above-named parent and child be terminated.

You may respond by filing a written response with the Court Clerk and serving a copy on the person signing the Summons. If you do not so serve your written response within thirty (30) days after the date this Summons was served on you, the court may, without further notice, enter an Order of Default against you and enter an Order relinquishing the child to the Petitioners, permanently terminating your parent-child relationship, and approving the adoption of the above-named child.

The child, NAOMI KATHRYN HERZOG, formerly known as YI XIAOXUAN, was born on January 16, 2010, in The People’s Republic of China. The child was abandoned, and the birthplace of the child is unknown. The whereabouts and identities of the natural parents of the child are unknown.

The court hearing on this matter shall be on Friday, December 5th, 2025 at 10:00am at the Pierce County Juvenile Courthouse, JCD2, 5501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. Information regarding participation in the hearing may be found by calling Adoption Services at (253) 798-7978.

Any indigent, non-consenting parent or alleged parent has the right to be represented by an attorney, and upon request, one will be appointed.

Your failure to respond to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date of service of Summons and Notice upon you is grounds to terminate the above-described parent-child relationship.

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of the Court

Pierce County Superior Courthouse

930 Tacoma Ave. S Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253-798-7973

SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON:

Gretchen Korb-Nice

5507- 35th Ave. NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Phone: 206-547-1400

PRESENTED BY:

/s/Gretchen Korb-Nice, WSBA #40331

Gretchen Korb Nice

WSBA #40331

Attorney for Petitioners

IDX-1022138

November 3, 10, 17, 2025