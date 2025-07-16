Case No.: 25-5-00293-1

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION/HEARING RE

TERMINATION OF

PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(Clerk’s Action Required)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Adoption of:

LAILA SALIM,

A child under the age of 18 years.

TO: Hanan Bint Hassan Aboudrar (a.k.a. Hanan Abu Darrar Bint Al-Hassan) and “Abdullah”:

Petitioners Mohamed Salah Yahia Saad Abdel Kader Selim and Nada Ahmed AbdelFattah AbdAlla have filed a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption praying that the parent-child relationship between the above-named parents and child be terminated.

You may respond by filing a written response with the Court Clerk and serving a copy on the person signing the Summons. If you do not so serve your written response within thirty (30) days after the date this Summons was served on you, the court may, without further notice, enter an Order of Default against you and enter an Order relinquishing the child to the Petitioners, permanently terminating your parent-child relationship, and approving the adoption of the above-named child.

The child, Laila Salim, was born on December 8, 2023, at Mokhtar ESSousi Hospital in Taroudant, Morocco to Hanan Bint Hassan Aboudrar (a.k.a. Hanan Abu Darrar Bint Al-Hassan). The full name and identity of the child’s father is unknown.

The court hearing on this matter shall be on September 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pierce County Juvenile Courthouse, JCD2, 5501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. Information regarding participation in the hearing may be found by calling Adoption Services at (253) 798-7978.

Any indigent, non-consenting parent or alleged parent has the right to be represented by an attorney, and upon request, one will be appointed.

Your failure to respond to the Petition within thirty (30) days of the date of service of Summons and Notice upon you is grounds to terminate the above-described parent-child relationship.

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clerk of the Court Pierce County Superior Courthouse

930 Tacoma Ave. S Tacoma, WA 98402

Phone: 253-798-7973

SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON:

Gretchen Korb-Nice

5507- 35th Ave. NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Phone: 206-547-1400

By: /s/ Gretchen Korb-Nice, WSBA #40331

Attorney for Petitioners

IDX-1016719

July 16, 23, 30, 2025