CASE NO: 24-2-05856-2 -NOTICE TO CREDITOR OF RECEIVERSHIP

CASE NO: 24-2-05856-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF RECEIVERSHIP

[for publication]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Receivership of:

BELLA HARBOR DEVELOPMENT LLC., a Washington limited liability company,

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the Order Appointing General Receiver (“Order”) entered by this Court on February 8, 2024, Capital Financial, LLC has been appointed General Receiver (“Receiver”) over Bella Harbor Development, LLC (“BHD”) and its real property (“Property”).

Claims. All persons and businesses who believe they are owed money related to BHD or its Property on account of any goods, services or credit provided before February 8, 2024, must complete the Proof of Claim Form available through the receiver’s attorney. Creditors who fail to timely file a claim will not share in any distributions, should funds become available.The Proof of Claim Form must be returned to the Receiver’s counsel at the address listed below no later than thirty days from the date of this notice, or April 10, 2024, whichever is later. The bar date for state agencies or taxing authorities is September 9, 2024.

DATED this 6th day of March 2024.

RECEIVER: Capital Financial, LLC

ATTORNEYS FOR RECEIVER: Daniel J. Bugbee, WSBA #42412

DBS Law

155 NE 100th St., Suite 205

Seattle, Washington 98125

(206) 489-3802

IDX-992758

March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 2024