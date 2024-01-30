Case No. 24-2-05429-0

Summons by Publication

In the Superior Court of the

State of Washington for the County of Pierce.

Sherri Sherman Adcox, Robert H. Sherman, and Raymond E. Sherman, Jr., Plaintiffs,

vs.

Kathleen C. Sherman, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said Kathleen C. Sherman: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 30th day of January, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Sherri Sherman Adcox, Robert H. Sherman, and Raymond E. Sherman, Jr., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs, Alex M. Mifflin, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is for breach of a contract existing between the parties. Alex M. Mifflin, Steinacker Law PLLC, Plaintiffs’ Attorney. 417 E Pioneer Ste. A Puyallup, WA 98372. (253) 242-3558. IDX-990751

January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2024