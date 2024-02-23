Case No.: 24-2-00977-31

COMPLAINT FOR QUIET TITLE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

SNOHOMISH

CLEARWATER ACQUISITIONS, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. JONES and the known and unknown heirs of Patricia A. Jones, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants

The State of Washington to ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. JONES and the known and unknown heirs of Patricia A. Jones, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 23rd day of February, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Clearwater Acquisitions, LLC and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Law Office of Sarah N. Cuellar, PLLC at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the complaint is to quiet title in real property described as follows: Lot 72, May Creek Mountain View Tracts, Division No. 4, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Volume 21 of Plats, Pages 105 and 106, Records of Snohomish County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Snohomish, State of Washington.

Dated: February 23,2024

Signed: SARAH CUELLAR, WSBA #46591

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 904

Republic, WA 99166

IDX-991960

February 23, March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2024