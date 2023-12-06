Case No. 23-4-02088-31

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In the matter of the estate of:

SHEILA MARIE

HARRY STANFORD MARASCHKY,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were com-menced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Administrator:

Edward O’Leary

Dated this 4th day of December, 2023

BRAD PUFFPAFF,

WSBA #46434

Attorney for Administrator

Address for

Mailing or Service:

Estate of Harry Stanford Maraschky

C/O Bountiful Law, PLLC

4620 200th Street SW, Suite D

Lynnwood, WA 98036 Court of probate proceedings:

Snohomish County

Superior Court

Cause No. 23-4-02088-31

IDX988405

Published: December 6, 13 & 20, 2023.