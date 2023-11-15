Case No. 23-2-10705-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JERRY D. COLLIS and SYLVIA L. COLLIS, a married couple,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

ESTATE OF BRYAN LESLIE CHOWNING, and all heirs, successors and assigns; ORIGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, a Delaware limited liability company; ORIGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, a Michigan limited liability company; ORIGEN FINANCIAL, INC., a Delaware corporation; ORIGEN FINANCIAL, L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company; ORIGEN SERVICING, INC., a Delaware corporation; ORIGEN MANUFACTURED HOME FINANCIAL, INC., a Delaware limited liability company; and all their heirs successors and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described personal property,

Defendants. The State of Washington to Defendants ORIGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, a Michigan limited liability company and ESTATE OF BRYAN LESLIE CHOWNING, and all heirs, successors and assigns.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 15th day of November 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs Jerry D. Collis and Sylvia L. Collis, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is a lien on a mobile home that was paid in full from insurance proceeds when the mobile home burned and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject property.

Dated this 13th day of

November 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley,

WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3856

IDX-987467

November 15, 22, 29, December 6,

13, 20, 2023