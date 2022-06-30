Case No. 22-2-07236-4-Summons by Publication

Case No. 22-2-07236-4

In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Pierce

Walter Kueck and Victoria Kueck, husband and wife, Paul Kueck and Linda Kueck, husband and wife, and Anne Marie Buckles, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. American Discount Corporation, its successors and assigns, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming any Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Real Estate Described in the Complaint, Defendants. The State of Washington to the said American Discount Corporation, its successors and assigns, and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown Claiming any Right, Title, Estate, Lien, or Interest in the Real Estate Described in the Complaint: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 30th day of June, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Walter Kueck and Victoria Kueck, husband and wife, Paul Kueck and Linda Kueck, husband and wife, and Anne Marie Buckles, an individual, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs, Wendy L. Harris, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is to quiet title to real property in Pierce County, WA. Wendy L. Harris, Honeycutt & Harris, PLLC, Plaintiffs’ Attorney. 16714 Meridian E. Ste. 9 Puyallup, WA 98375 Pierce County, WA. (253) 260-4655. IDX-957928

June 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2022