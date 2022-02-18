Case No: 21-7-00309-06 21-7-00310-06 21-7-00311NOTICE AND SUMMONS

Case No: 21-7-00309-06

21-7-00310-06

21-7-00311-06

NOTICE AND SUMMONS OF PUBLICATION (Dependency)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF CLARK

JUVENILE DIVISION

In re the Interest of:

Grey Daniel Watts

DOB: 02/07/2016

Treydan Lee Watts DOB: 06/16/2019

Jayce Lee Williams DOB: 08/31/2011 Minor Child

TO: Nakeisha Watts, Mother, A Dependency Petition was filed on October 26, 2021, and a Fact-Finding hearing will be held on this matter at 8:30 a.m. on March 22, 2022, at:

Clark County Superior Court

Family Law Annex

601 West Evergreen Blvd.

Vancouver, WA 98660

YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THIS HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING, THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at 360-993-7900. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED: February 17, 2022, by Scott G. Weber, Clark County Clerk.

IDX-949014

February 18, 25, March 4, 2022