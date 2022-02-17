NO. 22-4-00206-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ROY I. WARD, Deceased. The ROY D. WARD, the Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the personal representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court or within four months after the publication of this notice whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: February 9, 2022

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: February 17, 2022

s/s ROY D. WARD Personal Representative By: Kurt J. Salmon

Attorney for Estate

PO Box 558 Gig Harbor, WA. 98335

IDX-948451

February 17, 24, March 3, 2022