CASE NO.:2024-00000
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
In The Matter of th Adoption Petition of
MARCELLUS EUGENE MOSTELLA and SHARRON MILES MOSTELLA
TO: KATELYNE MARIE BOCK
Address unknown
Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to KATELYNE MARIE BOCK has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) name above. The minor child’s date of birth is NOVEMBER 27, 2021. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.
Attorney for Petitioner:
John W. Jennings, Jr.
111 South 10th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
Given under my hand this 16th day of July, 2024.
/s/ JUDGE OF PROBATE
IDX-999726
July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 2024