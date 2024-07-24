CASE NO.:2024-00000

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of th Adoption Petition of

MARCELLUS EUGENE MOSTELLA and SHARRON MILES MOSTELLA

TO: KATELYNE MARIE BOCK

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to KATELYNE MARIE BOCK has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) name above. The minor child’s date of birth is NOVEMBER 27, 2021. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

John W. Jennings, Jr.

111 South 10th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this 16th day of July, 2024.

/s/ JUDGE OF PROBATE

IDX-999726

July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 2024