Case No.: 20-5-00103-18-SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Case No.: 20-5-00103-18

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON;

COUNTY OF KITSAP

NOTICE AND

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



(Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption of JOCELYN ALEXANDRIA SINGLETON, D.O.B. 06/06/2006).

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: LEVI D. BLACKWELL, father, AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on July 21, 2020. A Fact-Finding hearing will be held on this matter on NOVEMBER 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kitsap County Superior Court, Adoption Calendar, Room 206, via ZOOM Meeting ID: 448-406-187, 614 Division Street, Port Orchard, WA 98366. You should be present at this hearing. THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD (JOCELYN ALEXANDRIA SINGLETON, D.O.B. 06/06/2006) ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call RICHARD C. TIZZANO at (360) 779-5551. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to

www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx. DATED this 21st day of SEPTEMBER 2020, by RICHARD C. TIZZANO, WSBA# 22296, published October 16, 23, & 30. IDX-910817