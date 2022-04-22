CASE NO: 20-2-08563-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

RECEIVERSHIP

[for publication]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ANDREW T. and RACHEL MILLER, and the martial community comprised thereof; LEFT|RIGHT INCORPORATED, a Washington corporation; and GATSBY VILLA, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, Plaintiffs,

v.

MICHAEL K. KUEHNER, a Washington resident; KASTLE ENTERPRISES, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company; 12718, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company; GRAVLAKE DEVELOPMENT, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company; FIDELITY & GUARANTY LIFE MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-1, a Delaware statutory trust; NEWREZ, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company d/b/a SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING; SWI TRUST; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT,

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the Order Appointing General Receiver (“Order”) entered by this Court on March 25, 2022, Daniel J. Bugbee has been appointed General Receiver (“Receiver”) over all real and personal property of Gravlake Development LLC and 12718, LLC (“Property”).

Claims. All persons and businesses who believe they are owed money related to the Property on account of any goods, services or credit provided to the Property before March 25, 2022, must complete the Proof of Claim Form available through the receiver’s attorney. Creditors who fail to timely file a claim will not share in any distributions, should funds become available. The Proof of Claim Form must be returned to the Receiver’s counsel at the address listed below no later than thirty days from the date of this notice, or May 20, 2022, whichever is later. The bar date for state agencies or taxing authorities is October 21, 2022.

DATED this 14th day of April 2022.

RECEIVER: Daniel J. Bugbee

ATTORNEYS FOR RECEIVER: Claire Rootjes, WSBA #42178

DBS Law

155 NE 100th St., Suite 205

Seattle, Washington 98125

(206) 489-3802

IDX-952757

April 22, 29, May 6, 2022