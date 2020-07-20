Case No. 20-2-06549-3-Summons

Case No. 20-2-06549-3

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce John F. Gotschall, Plaintiff, vs. Elloise Sumey, Neil Gotschall, and Maria Nishi, as heirs of Virginia Gotschall, any unknown heirs of Virginia Gotschall, and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. The State of Washington to the said Unknown Heirs of Virginia Gotschall and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 20th day of July, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, John F. Gotschall, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Kevin T. Steinacker, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The nature of the action is to quiet title to real property located in Pierce County, WA. Kevin T. Steinacker, Steinacker Law PLLC, Plaintiff’s Attorney. 615 E Pioneer Ste. 212 Puyallup, WA 98372 Pierce County, WA. (253) 242-3558. IDX-903819

July 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020