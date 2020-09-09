CASE NO. 18-2-09280-4

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL PROPERTY

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1, Plaintiff(s), vs. U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1, Plaintiff,

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES

OF VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased

individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND

DEVISEES OF LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; SHARON BULLARD, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; SARAH YORK, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; LAURIE BAUTISTA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; RICHARD LLANOS, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; VINCENT BAUTISTA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; CAPPY CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; DELBERT CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; RAY CAPARIDA, as a potential

heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; ERNIE CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; SHAUN BAUTISTA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased

individual; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES, Defendants.,

TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL (IN REM), Judgment Debtor(s):

An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: TO PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On December 6, 2019 U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR REO TRUST 2017-RPL1, obtained a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce, against defendants ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; SHARON BULLARD, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; SARAH YORK, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; LAURIE BAUTISTA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; RICHARD LLANOS, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; VINCENT BAUTISTA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; CAPPY CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; DELBERT CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; RAY CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; ERNIE CAPARIDA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; SHAUN BAUTISTA, as a potential heir of VICENTE L. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual and LOURDEZ C. BAUTISTA, a deceased individual; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 317 128th Street South, Tacoma, WA 98444 and legally described as follows:

LOTS 4, 5, AND WEST HALF OF LOT 6 BLOCK 25 PLAT OF PARKLAND TOWNSITE LOTS 4, 5, AND THE WEST HALF OF LOT 6, BLOCK 25 PLAT OF PARKLAND TOWNSITE. ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED IN VOLUME 5 OF PLATS, PAGE 4, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Assessor’s Parcel Number: 676200-134-1 Commonly referred to as: 317 128th Street South, Tacoma, WA 98444 referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment. The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through July 31, 2020 is $185,174.50 consisting of the following: the judgment amount of $165,561.91 principal and interest; $11,742.63 awarded for attorneys’ fees and costs; plus pre-judgment interest accruing from August 20, 2019 through December 6, 2019, $2,472.12 ($22.68 per diem x 109 days); plus post-judgment interest accruing from December 7, 2019 through July 31, 2020, at the rate of 6.130% per annum, of $5,397.84 ($22.68 per diem x 238 days); pursuant to the Judgment, post-judgment amounts advanced for attorneys’ fees, and costs for publication and Sheriff’s fees of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the Sheriff is hereby authorized to make the return within 60 days after issuance by the court. For purposes of the sale, the Order may be automatically extended for 30 days, pursuant to RCW 6.21.050.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

Plaintiff agrees that no deficiency judgment shall be entered against Borrowers and that the court will establish an eight-month redemption period from the date of the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale, and the Sheriff should be ordered to issue a Sheriff’s Deed to the successful bidder at the termination of the redemption period pursuant to RCW 6.23.020.

WITNESS, the Honorable GAROLD E. JOHNSON, Judge of the above entitled Court, and the seal thereof, this 12 day of August, 2020

SUPERIOR COURT, PIERCE COUNTY

By: KEVIN STOCK

CLERK OF THE COURT

By: JERRY GRABAR

DEPUTY

By: GAROLD E. JOHNSON

JUDGE

Entered Judgment #19-9-08999-8

ZBS LAW, LLP

By: Tom B. Pierce WSBA# 26730

Attorneys for Plaintiff

11335 NE 122ND, STE 105

KIRKLAND, WA. 98034

(206)209-0375

The sale date has been set for OCTOBER 30, 2020. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

September 9, 16, 23, 30, October 7, 14, 2020