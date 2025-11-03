Case #25-2-09080-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

In the Superior Court of the State of

Washington for the County of Pierce

Tricia M. Rickman, Plaintiff

vs.

Pierce County, a municipal corporation and political subdivision of the State of Washington and all other persons or parties, unknown, claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint,

Defendant.

The State of Washington to any persons or parties,unknown, claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of November, 2025, and defend the above-entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Tricia M. Rickman, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Ronald L. Ulmen, Jr. at his office address listed below, and in case of your failure to so do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of the Pierce County Superior Court, being a quiet title action for the plaintiff to acquire ownership of Pierce County Parcel #0221055019. Plaintiff’s Attorney: Ronald L. Ulmen, Jr.

6504 121st St. NW Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Pierce County, WA

IDX-1022044

November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 2025