CAPLAN’S RAINBOW PARKING-NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CAPLAN’S RAINBOW PARKING, INC.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to RCW 23B.14.030(3) that Caplan’s Rainbow Parking, Inc., a Washington Corporation (“Caplan’s”) filed Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State to dissolve Caplan’s effective as of March 1, 2023. Any person having a claim against the corporation is requested to present the claim in accordance with this notice on or before one hundred and twenty days from the effective date of the Notice of Dissolution. All claims against the corporation must be submitted in writing to the corporation at: c/o Larry Feinstein, Attorney at Law, 12819 SE 38th St., PMB #40, Bellevue, WA 98006. All claims must include (i) the name and address of the claimant, (ii) the basis for the claim, (iii) the date(s) of occurrence of the event(s) on which the claim is based, and (iv) copies of any documents on which the claim is based. Claims against the corporation will be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 23B.14 if not timely asserted. Dates of publication in the Tacoma Daily Index, a legal publication newspaper of general circulation, are March 17, 2023, March 24, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

IDX-973271