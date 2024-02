AUCTION NOTICE

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON (RCW 46.55.130), BURNS TOWING AND TRANSPORT INC #5143 WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER THE FOLLOWING VEHICLES ON 02/20/24 AT 11:00 am. PRIOR INSPECTION WILL BE FROM 8:00 am UNTIL 11:00 am. THIS COMPANY CAN BE CONTACTED AT 253-472-4496 FOR QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS AUCTION. THE SALE LOCATION IS:

7401 McKinley Ave E Tacoma

IDX-991728

February 16, 2024