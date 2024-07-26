Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 31, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 Chev Aveo
08 Chev Malibu
01 Chev Silverado
13 Dodge Durango
06 Dodge Magnum
99 Ford Econoline
18 Ford F150
11 Ford Fiesta
11 Honda CR-V
13 Honda Fit
06 Honda Pilot
11 Hyun Sonata
12 Isuzu NPR
00 Linc Town Car
99 Merc Mystique
16 Nissan Altima
04 Nissan Quest
97 Olds Cutlass
78 SWIN 30’ MH
00 Toyota Camry
July 26, 2024