Bill’s Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 31, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 Chev Aveo

08 Chev Malibu

01 Chev Silverado

13 Dodge Durango

06 Dodge Magnum

99 Ford Econoline

18 Ford F150

11 Ford Fiesta

11 Honda CR-V

13 Honda Fit

06 Honda Pilot

11 Hyun Sonata

12 Isuzu NPR

00 Linc Town Car

99 Merc Mystique

16 Nissan Altima

04 Nissan Quest

97 Olds Cutlass

78 SWIN 30’ MH

00 Toyota Camry

IDX-999767

July 26, 2024