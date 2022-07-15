Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 20, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Acura 35RL
20 Acura ILX
02 Buick RFegal
15 Chang Trailer
10 Chev Mailbu
02 Chev Monte Carlo
95 Chev Suburban
00 Chev Suburban
94 Dodge Caravan
11 Dodge Challanger
06 Ford Explorer
04 Ford Focus
89 Honda Accord
98 Honda Civic
13 Huyandai Elantra
95 Jeep Grand
06 Kaw EN500
20 Kia Optima
99 Lexus RX300
99 Lin Town
98 Chev Malibu
04 Mazda RX8
99 Merc Grand
00 Mitsu Diamante
07 Nissan Altima
19 Nissan Altima
00 Nissan Max
04 Saturn Vue
87 Toy 4Runner
94 Toy Camry
00 Toy Camry
96 Toy Corolla
98 Toy Sienna
04 VW Golf
98 Wand 23TT
IDX-958580
July 15, 2022