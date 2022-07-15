Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 20, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 00 Acura 35RL

20 Acura ILX

02 Buick RFegal

15 Chang Trailer

10 Chev Mailbu

02 Chev Monte Carlo

95 Chev Suburban

00 Chev Suburban

94 Dodge Caravan

11 Dodge Challanger

06 Ford Explorer

04 Ford Focus

89 Honda Accord

98 Honda Civic

13 Huyandai Elantra

95 Jeep Grand

06 Kaw EN500

20 Kia Optima

99 Lexus RX300

99 Lin Town

98 Chev Malibu

04 Mazda RX8

99 Merc Grand

00 Mitsu Diamante

07 Nissan Altima

19 Nissan Altima

00 Nissan Max

04 Saturn Vue

87 Toy 4Runner

94 Toy Camry

00 Toy Camry

96 Toy Corolla

98 Toy Sienna

04 VW Golf

98 Wand 23TT

July 15, 2022