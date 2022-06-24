Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 29, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Cadi Eldorado
06 Chev Blazer
02 Chev Impala
04 Dodge Neon
04 Dodge Neon
02 Ford Explorer
05 Ford Explorer
03 Ford Taurus
97 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
06 Honda Odyssey
02 Hyun Accent
03 Hyun Santa Fe
97 Infinity I30
? Kawas Motor Cycle
06 Kia Sedona
99 Merc Coupe
08 Merc ML
06 Merc Milan
11 Nissan Altima
02 Subaru Legacy
01 Toyota Camry
91 Toyota Camry
02 Toyota Camry
08 Toyota Prius
02 VW Jetta
02 Yama F2S10
01 Merc Sable
IDX-957379
