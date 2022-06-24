Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 29, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Cadi Eldorado

06 Chev Blazer

02 Chev Impala

04 Dodge Neon

04 Dodge Neon

02 Ford Explorer

05 Ford Explorer

03 Ford Taurus

97 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

06 Honda Odyssey

02 Hyun Accent

03 Hyun Santa Fe

97 Infinity I30

? Kawas Motor Cycle

06 Kia Sedona

99 Merc Coupe

08 Merc ML

06 Merc Milan

11 Nissan Altima

02 Subaru Legacy

01 Toyota Camry

91 Toyota Camry

02 Toyota Camry

08 Toyota Prius

02 VW Jetta

02 Yama F2S10

01 Merc Sable

IDX-957379

June 24, 2022