Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 10, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A-4

98 Audi A-4

00 Buick Century

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



11 Dodge Caliber

08 Ford E-250

91 Ford Escort

96 Honda Civic

03 Kia Rio

03 Kia Spectra

99 Mercedes 320

98 Mercury Sable

01 Nissan Pathfinder

03 Pontiac Grand Am

90 Subaru Legacy

01 Toyota Camry

88 Toyota P.U.

02 Mercedes 430

IDX-900405

June 8, 2020