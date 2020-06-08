Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 10, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A-4
98 Audi A-4
00 Buick Century
11 Dodge Caliber
08 Ford E-250
91 Ford Escort
96 Honda Civic
03 Kia Rio
03 Kia Spectra
99 Mercedes 320
98 Mercury Sable
01 Nissan Pathfinder
03 Pontiac Grand Am
90 Subaru Legacy
01 Toyota Camry
88 Toyota P.U.
02 Mercedes 430
IDX-900405
June 8, 2020