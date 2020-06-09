Re: Goebbel, Craig E.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Craig E. Goebbel

Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: H. Dean Pollard

Current trustee of the deed of trust:

Kevin M. Boyle, Attorney at Law Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Kevin M. Boyle, Attorney at Law Reference number of the deed of trust: 201808010125

Parcel number: 9002620070

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Kevin M. Boyle, Attorney at Law, will on the 10th day of July, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at the Second Floor Entry Plaza Outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

UNIT 8312-G OF WEST TERRACE, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO DECLARATION THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE RECORDING NO. 9905070970 AND ANY AMENDMENT(S) THERETO: SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO.990575004, SITUATE IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

Property Address: 8312 27th Street West, #G-8, University Place, WA 98467

Tax Parcel No.: 9002620070

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated July 26, 2018, recorded August 1, 2018, under Auditor’s File No. 201808010125 records of Pierce County, Washington, from Craig E. Goebbel, a single man, as Grantor, to Evergreen Note Servicing, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of H. Dean Pollard, as Beneficiary. Kevin M. Boyle has been appointed Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust for Evergreen Note Servicing, by Substitution of Trustee recorded under Auditor’s File No. 202002120379.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made are as follows:

1. A. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears as of April 07, 2020:

Unpaid principal: $ 625.19

Unpaid interest: $6,660.00

Late charges: $ 225.00

TOTAL UNPAID PRINCIPAL, INTEREST AND LATE CHARGES:

$7,510.19

B. Additional unpaid principal, interest, and late charges accruing after April 7, 2020.

2. Defaults other than failure to make monthly payments:

A. Failure to pay taxes due upon the property for the 2nd half of 2018 and the entire tax year of 2019, plus all interest and penalties assessed thereon, in the current amount of $ 3,835.70, and any additional unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties owed after April 7, 2020.

B. Failure to pay sewer charges for the property from October 2018 through April 7, 2020, plus any additional charges, interest, late fees, or penalties after April 7, 2020, with a balance due as of January 31, 2020 in the amount of $1,115.39.

C. Failure to pay Condominium Association dues owed for the property from August 1, 2018, through April 7, 2020, in the amount of $5,557.00, plus any additional charges, interest, late fees, or penalties after April 7, 2020.

D. Failure to provide proof that the property has been continuously insured against loss in an amount not less than the total debt secured by the Deed of Trust, with a Certificate of Insurance showing any loss as payable first to the Beneficiary.

IV.

The sum now owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $114,394.14, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured, from the 1st day of August 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on the 10th day of July, 2020. The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by the 29th day of June, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 29th day of June, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in Paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated anytime after the 29th day of June, 2020, (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address:

Craig E. Goebbel

8312 27th Street West Unit G

University Place, WA 98466

by both first class and certified mail on the 13th day of February, 2020, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 14th day of February, 2020, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW.

DATED this 7th day of April, 2020.

/s/KEVIN M. BOYLE, TRUSTEE

711 Commerce Street, Suite 210

Tacoma, Washington 98402-4514

(253) 761-0238

STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) ss: County of Pierce )

I certify that I know or have satisfactory evidence that Kevin M. Boyle signed this instrument and acknowledged it to be his free and voluntary act for the uses and purposes mentioned in the instrument.

DATED this 7th day of April, 2020.

/s/ROXANE L. NESLUND

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State

of Washington, residing at Puyallup.

My commission expires:

06/23/2020.

