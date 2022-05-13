Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 18, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Acura Legend
96 Buick Century
02 Buick Century
98 Chevy 3500
95 Chevy Blazer
04 Chevy Malibu
07 Chrysler Seabring
71 Fiberfor BST
? Ford E350
06 Ford Explorer
07 Ford Focus
07 Ford Fusion
96 Ford Taurus
95 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
00 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
02 Honda Odyssey
05 Hyundai Elantra
01 Jeep Cherokee
00 Mits Mirage
08 Nissan Altima
07 Saturn Ion
? Star Craft Boat
95 Subaru Legacy
99 VW Beetle
? 25’ Trailer
? 5th Wheel
May 11, 2022