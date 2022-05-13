Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 18, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 95 Acura Legend

96 Buick Century

02 Buick Century

98 Chevy 3500

95 Chevy Blazer

04 Chevy Malibu

07 Chrysler Seabring

71 Fiberfor BST

? Ford E350

06 Ford Explorer

07 Ford Focus

07 Ford Fusion

96 Ford Taurus

95 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

00 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

02 Honda Odyssey

05 Hyundai Elantra

01 Jeep Cherokee

00 Mits Mirage

08 Nissan Altima

07 Saturn Ion

? Star Craft Boat

95 Subaru Legacy

99 VW Beetle

? 25’ Trailer

? 5th Wheel

IDX-954264

May 11, 2022