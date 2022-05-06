Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 11, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 BMW 750

04 Buick Century

06 Buick Rendezvous

94 Cadi Deville

98 Chev Caliver

07 Chev Colbalt

13 Chev Equinox

06 Chev Monte Carlo

00 Dodge Caravan

05 Dodge Neon

85 Dodge Ram 300

03 Ford Explorer

01 Ford Focus

02 Ford Focus

11 Ford Transit Connect

01 GMC Jimmy

96 Honda Civic

05 Honda CRV

08 Hyundai Sonata

12 Hyundai Sonata

08 Infi G35

11 Kia Soul

02 Jaguar X

98 Lexus LS

00 Lexus RX300

03 Mazda 6

07 Merz C

07 Merz ML

08 Pontiac G8

98 Pontiac Grand Am

99 Subaru Legacy

03 Toyota Matrix

87 Toyota Pickup

03 Toyota Rav4

06 Toyota Sienna

01 VW Jetta

May 6, 2022