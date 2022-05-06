Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 11, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 BMW 750
04 Buick Century
06 Buick Rendezvous
94 Cadi Deville
98 Chev Caliver
07 Chev Colbalt
13 Chev Equinox
06 Chev Monte Carlo
00 Dodge Caravan
05 Dodge Neon
85 Dodge Ram 300
03 Ford Explorer
01 Ford Focus
02 Ford Focus
11 Ford Transit Connect
01 GMC Jimmy
96 Honda Civic
05 Honda CRV
08 Hyundai Sonata
12 Hyundai Sonata
08 Infi G35
11 Kia Soul
02 Jaguar X
98 Lexus LS
00 Lexus RX300
03 Mazda 6
07 Merz C
07 Merz ML
08 Pontiac G8
98 Pontiac Grand Am
99 Subaru Legacy
03 Toyota Matrix
87 Toyota Pickup
03 Toyota Rav4
06 Toyota Sienna
01 VW Jetta
May 6, 2022