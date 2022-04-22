Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 27, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura Int
02 Chev Silverado
03 Chev Trailblazer
05 Dodge Dakota
94 Dodge Grand Caravan
00 Ford F350
98 GMC Yukon
90 Honda Accord
93 Honda Accord
96 Honda Accord
96 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
07 Hyundi Accent
08 Infiniti G37
17 Kia Forte
03 Kia Spectra
03 Kia Sedona
06 Kia Spectra
00 Lexus ES
00 Mazda MX5
99 Polo Pinto
06 Subaru Tribeca
15 TL 15’ Trailer
90 Toyota 4Runner
11 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Corolla
95 Toyota Pickup
07 VW Passport
April 22, 2022