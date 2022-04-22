Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 27, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura Int

02 Chev Silverado

03 Chev Trailblazer

05 Dodge Dakota

94 Dodge Grand Caravan

00 Ford F350

98 GMC Yukon

90 Honda Accord

93 Honda Accord

96 Honda Accord

96 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

07 Hyundi Accent

08 Infiniti G37

17 Kia Forte

03 Kia Spectra

03 Kia Sedona

06 Kia Spectra

00 Lexus ES

00 Mazda MX5

99 Polo Pinto

06 Subaru Tribeca

15 TL 15’ Trailer

90 Toyota 4Runner

11 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Corolla

95 Toyota Pickup

07 VW Passport

IDX-952879

April 22, 2022