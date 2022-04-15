Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 20, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Acura 3.2TL
04 BMW X3
91 Cadi Deville
00 Chev Cavalier
93 Chev GMT-400
05 Chev Impala
04 Chev Malibu
05 Chev Malibu
08 Chev Malibu
02 Chev Tahoe
00 Chry Grand Voyager
04 Chry Seabring
96 Ford Econoline
99 Ford Escort
02 Ford Escape
99 Ford Expedition
01 Ford Explorer
04 Ford Explorer
01 Ford F250
14 Ford Fusion
98 Ford Ranger
03 Ford Taurus
99 GMC Denali
92 Honda Accord
97 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
95 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
02 Honda VT250
99 Honda Odyssey
03 Honda Odyssey
19 Hyundai Kona
03 Infi FX45
78 Itas 25’/MH
02 Infi Q45
95 Jeep Grand Cherokee
98 Jeep Grand Cherokee
17 Lexus GX
01 Lexus IS3
03 Linc LS
91 Nissan Truck
93 Nissan Pathfinder
96 Plym Gerand Voyager
04 Strn ION
04 Strn ION
02 Strn L200
95 Strn SL1
01 Strn SL1
02 Strn SL1
90 Shrld Boat Trailer
95 Sunvo 31’/MH
93 Toyota Camry
95 Toyota Camry
99 Toyota Sienna
06 VW Jetta
10 VW Jetta
01 VW Passat
04 Volvo S60
IDX-952401
