Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 20, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Acura 3.2TL

04 BMW X3

91 Cadi Deville

00 Chev Cavalier

93 Chev GMT-400

05 Chev Impala

04 Chev Malibu

05 Chev Malibu

08 Chev Malibu

02 Chev Tahoe

00 Chry Grand Voyager

04 Chry Seabring

96 Ford Econoline

99 Ford Escort

02 Ford Escape

99 Ford Expedition

01 Ford Explorer

04 Ford Explorer

01 Ford F250

14 Ford Fusion

98 Ford Ranger

03 Ford Taurus

99 GMC Denali

92 Honda Accord

97 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

95 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

02 Honda VT250

99 Honda Odyssey

03 Honda Odyssey

19 Hyundai Kona

03 Infi FX45

78 Itas 25’/MH

02 Infi Q45

95 Jeep Grand Cherokee

98 Jeep Grand Cherokee

17 Lexus GX

01 Lexus IS3

03 Linc LS

91 Nissan Truck

93 Nissan Pathfinder

96 Plym Gerand Voyager

04 Strn ION

04 Strn ION

02 Strn L200

95 Strn SL1

01 Strn SL1

02 Strn SL1

90 Shrld Boat Trailer

95 Sunvo 31’/MH

93 Toyota Camry

95 Toyota Camry

99 Toyota Sienna

06 VW Jetta

10 VW Jetta

01 VW Passat

04 Volvo S60

IDX-952401

April 15, 2022