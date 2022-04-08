Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 13, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Buick Lesabre

05 Buick Lesabre

94 Chev Camero

03 Chev Cavalier

05 Chev Impala

04 Chev Malibu

07 Chev Tahoe

06 Chrys Pacifica

13 Dodge Dart

03 Ford Expedition

05 Kia Spectra 5

04 Lexus ES

05 Mits Endeavor

03 Pont Grand

00 Pont Sunfire

98 Suzi Esteem

IDX-952099

