Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 13, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 92 Buick Lesabre
05 Buick Lesabre
94 Chev Camero
03 Chev Cavalier
05 Chev Impala
04 Chev Malibu
07 Chev Tahoe
06 Chrys Pacifica
13 Dodge Dart
03 Ford Expedition
05 Kia Spectra 5
04 Lexus ES
05 Mits Endeavor
03 Pont Grand
00 Pont Sunfire
98 Suzi Esteem
IDX-952099
April 8, 2022