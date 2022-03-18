Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 23, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A4
02 BMW 530
01 Buick Lesabre
02 Buick Regal
95 Chevy Astro
08 Chevy HHR
06 Chevy Monte Carlo
01 Chry Sebring
01 Dodge Intrepid
04 Ford Explorer
05 Ford Explorer
99 Ford Expedition
07 Ford Expedition
08 Ford F150
12 Ford Fusion
94 Honda Accord
95 Honda Accord
95 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
90 Honda Civic
94 Honda Civic
00 Honda Civic
16 Nissan Altima
05 Hyundai Tucson
01 Nissan Pathfinder
05 Searay Ran
06 Saturn Ion
00 Subaru Legacy
01 Subaru Legacy
98 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Prius
06 Toyota Rav4
12 VW Ce
07 VW Golf
91 Volvo 240
IDX-950722
March 18, 2022