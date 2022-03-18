Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 23, 2022 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 99 Audi A4

02 BMW 530

01 Buick Lesabre

02 Buick Regal

95 Chevy Astro

08 Chevy HHR

06 Chevy Monte Carlo

01 Chry Sebring

01 Dodge Intrepid

04 Ford Explorer

05 Ford Explorer

99 Ford Expedition

07 Ford Expedition

08 Ford F150

12 Ford Fusion

94 Honda Accord

95 Honda Accord

95 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

90 Honda Civic

94 Honda Civic

00 Honda Civic

16 Nissan Altima

05 Hyundai Tucson

01 Nissan Pathfinder

05 Searay Ran

06 Saturn Ion

00 Subaru Legacy

01 Subaru Legacy

98 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Prius

06 Toyota Rav4

12 VW Ce

07 VW Golf

91 Volvo 240

IDX-950722

March 18, 2022