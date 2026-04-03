Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, April 3, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 8, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
07 Audi A4
08 Chry 300
83 Chev C6500
14 Chev Cruze
21 Chev Trailer Blazer
00 Dodge Durango
05 Ford Crown Vic
09 Ford Escape
06 Ford Mustang
04 GMC Yukon
02 Honda CRV
06 Honda Pilot
09 Hyun Accent
04 Hyun Elantra
18 Infi Q50
84 Jamb 26’ MH
04 Kia Optima
07 Linc MKX
10 Mazda 3
05 Mazda 3
07 Mazda CX-7
99 Merc Cougar
07 Mits Eclipse
07 Nissan Murano
04 SARC Camping Trailer
95 Subaru Legacy
00 Toyota Camry
10 Toyota Prius
06 Toyota Scion
02 VW Passat
20 Volvo S90
? Homemade Trailer
IDX-1028728
April 3, 2026