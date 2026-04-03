Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on April 8, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 10AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

07 Audi A4

08 Chry 300

83 Chev C6500

14 Chev Cruze

21 Chev Trailer Blazer

00 Dodge Durango

05 Ford Crown Vic

09 Ford Escape

06 Ford Mustang

04 GMC Yukon

02 Honda CRV

06 Honda Pilot

09 Hyun Accent

04 Hyun Elantra

18 Infi Q50

84 Jamb 26’ MH

04 Kia Optima

07 Linc MKX

10 Mazda 3

05 Mazda 3

07 Mazda CX-7

99 Merc Cougar

07 Mits Eclipse

07 Nissan Murano

04 SARC Camping Trailer

95 Subaru Legacy

00 Toyota Camry

10 Toyota Prius

06 Toyota Scion

02 VW Passat

20 Volvo S90

? Homemade Trailer

IDX-1028728

April 3, 2026