Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 22, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 90 Chevy Blazer
88 Chevy GMT400
99 Chevy Tahoe
03 Chrys P.T. Cruiser
07 Dodge Caliber
96 Dodge Dakota
07 Dodge Durango
87 Ford Aerostar
76 Ford Econoline
14 Ford Escape
97 Ford Explorer
14 Ford Mustang
03 Ford Taurus
14 Honda Civic
99 Honda Civic
? Honda Odyssey
16 Hyundai Senata
18 Infinity G35
? Jocyo Trailer
03 Olds Alero
89 Malrd MH
04 Saab 93
96 Toyota Camry
90 Toyota Corolla
02 Toyota Corolla
16 Toyota Corolla
01 VW Jetta
IDX-945299
December 17, 2021