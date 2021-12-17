Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on December 22, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 90 Chevy Blazer

88 Chevy GMT400

99 Chevy Tahoe

03 Chrys P.T. Cruiser

07 Dodge Caliber

96 Dodge Dakota

07 Dodge Durango

87 Ford Aerostar

76 Ford Econoline

14 Ford Escape

97 Ford Explorer

14 Ford Mustang

03 Ford Taurus

14 Honda Civic

99 Honda Civic

? Honda Odyssey

16 Hyundai Senata

18 Infinity G35

? Jocyo Trailer

03 Olds Alero

89 Malrd MH

04 Saab 93

96 Toyota Camry

90 Toyota Corolla

02 Toyota Corolla

16 Toyota Corolla

01 VW Jetta

December 17, 2021