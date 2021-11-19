Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 24, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Audi A6

15 BMW 328

__ Boat __

__ Boat Trailer

99 Chev Astro

09 Chev Cobalt

01 Chev Monte Carlo

78 Chev Van

04 Dodge Grand Caravan

04 Dodge Neon

07 Ford Econoline

06 Ford Fusion

__ Homemade Trailer

99 Honda Accord

21 Kia K-5

18 Merz CLA

93 Nissan Quest

21 Nissan Sentra

99 Toyota Camry

00 Toyota Sienna

03 Volvo S40

November 19, 2021