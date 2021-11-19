Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 24, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 01 Audi A6
15 BMW 328
__ Boat __
__ Boat Trailer
99 Chev Astro
09 Chev Cobalt
01 Chev Monte Carlo
78 Chev Van
04 Dodge Grand Caravan
04 Dodge Neon
07 Ford Econoline
06 Ford Fusion
__ Homemade Trailer
99 Honda Accord
21 Kia K-5
18 Merz CLA
93 Nissan Quest
21 Nissan Sentra
99 Toyota Camry
00 Toyota Sienna
03 Volvo S40
IDX-943272
November 19, 2021