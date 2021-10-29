48°F
Abandoned Auto Notices

Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 03, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Audi Allroad

01 Chevy Malibu

98 Chev Suburban

06 Chrysler 300

91 Ford Ranger

01 Honda Accord

90 Merbz 300

12 Mini Cooper

06 Nissan Sentra

00 Saturn SL1

02 Toyota Corrola

10 VW Beetle

05 Volvo V50

01 Volvo V70

October 29, 2021

