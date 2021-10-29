Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 03, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 03 Audi Allroad
01 Chevy Malibu
98 Chev Suburban
06 Chrysler 300
91 Ford Ranger
01 Honda Accord
90 Merbz 300
12 Mini Cooper
06 Nissan Sentra
00 Saturn SL1
02 Toyota Corrola
10 VW Beetle
05 Volvo V50
01 Volvo V70
IDX-941695
October 29, 2021