Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 13, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Audi A4

00 Buick Lesabre

99 Buick Park Ave

16 Chev Cruze Limited

? Chev Impala

16 Chev Mailibu

02 Chev Trailblazer

94 Dodge Dakota

06 Dodge Durango

13 Ford Focus

03 GMC Yukon

07 GMC Yukon

88 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

04 Honda Accord

05 Honda Civic

03 Honda Insight

93 Lincoln Town Car

00 Merz 430CV

02 Nissan Altima

06 Pontiac Grand Prix

94 Mazda MPV

97 Saturn SW2

14 Subaru Crosstrek

91 Subaru Legacy

05 Subaru Legacy

97 Suzuki Esteem

00 Toyota Corolla

06 Toyota Scion

10 Toyota Tundra

IDX-939728

October 8, 2021