Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on October 13, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 06 Audi A4
00 Buick Lesabre
99 Buick Park Ave
16 Chev Cruze Limited
? Chev Impala
16 Chev Mailibu
02 Chev Trailblazer
94 Dodge Dakota
06 Dodge Durango
13 Ford Focus
03 GMC Yukon
07 GMC Yukon
88 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
04 Honda Accord
05 Honda Civic
03 Honda Insight
93 Lincoln Town Car
00 Merz 430CV
02 Nissan Altima
06 Pontiac Grand Prix
94 Mazda MPV
97 Saturn SW2
14 Subaru Crosstrek
91 Subaru Legacy
05 Subaru Legacy
97 Suzuki Esteem
00 Toyota Corolla
06 Toyota Scion
10 Toyota Tundra
IDX-939728
October 8, 2021