Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 2, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 98 Acura 3.5 RL
04 Audi A4
99 BMW 323
06 BMW 525
02 Buick Rendezvous
96 Cadi Seville
05 Chev Aveo
00 Chev Blazer
89 Chev GMT-400
07 Chry PT Cruiser
99 Dodge Durango
05 Dodge Durango
93 Ford Areostar
98 Ford Escort
99 Ford Expedition
05 Ford Expedition
99 Ford Ranger
96 GMC Suburban
01 GMC Yukon XL
92 Honda Accord
03 Honda Accord
01 Hyun Accent
05 Hyun Tucson
03 Kia Spectra
72 Linc Con
99 Merc Grand Marquis
98 Pont Gran Am
01 Plym Neon
99 Saturn SL1
07 Subaru B9 Tribeca
00 Toyota Avalon
96 Toyota Corolla
99 Toyota Tercel
04 Yamaha YZFR6
03 V.W. Jetta
IDX-928587
May 28, 2021