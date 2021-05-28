Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on June 2, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 98 Acura 3.5 RL

04 Audi A4

99 BMW 323

06 BMW 525

02 Buick Rendezvous

96 Cadi Seville

05 Chev Aveo

00 Chev Blazer

89 Chev GMT-400

07 Chry PT Cruiser

99 Dodge Durango

05 Dodge Durango

93 Ford Areostar

98 Ford Escort

99 Ford Expedition

05 Ford Expedition

99 Ford Ranger

96 GMC Suburban

01 GMC Yukon XL

92 Honda Accord

03 Honda Accord

01 Hyun Accent

05 Hyun Tucson

03 Kia Spectra

72 Linc Con

99 Merc Grand Marquis

98 Pont Gran Am

01 Plym Neon

99 Saturn SL1

07 Subaru B9 Tribeca

00 Toyota Avalon

96 Toyota Corolla

99 Toyota Tercel

04 Yamaha YZFR6

03 V.W. Jetta

IDX-928587

May 28, 2021