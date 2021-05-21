Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 26th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 08 Buick Enclave
95 Cadi Deville
08 Cadi DTS
04 Chev Avalanche
00 Chev Tahoe
07 Chev Cobalt
03 Chev Malibu
91 Chev Corsica
13 Dodge Avenger
05 Dodge Grand Caravan
08 Dodge Dakota
97 Dodge INT
89 Ford 27” MMH
93 Ford Club Wagon E250
90 Ford Econoline
06 Ford F150
99 Ford Mustang
90 Ford Probe
00 GMC Jimmy
97 GMC Safari
93 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
03 Honda Accord
03 Honda Accord
96 Honda Civic
97 Honda Civic
01 Honda CRV
08 Infi G35
94 Infi J30
04 Kia Sedona
00 Linc Town Car
96 Nissan Altima
95 Nissan Maxima
97 Nissan Maxima
02 Olds Alero
06 Suba Forester
00 Toyota Camry
97 Toyota Corolla
93 Volvoa 850
IDX-927899
May 21, 2021