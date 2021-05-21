Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 26th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 08 Buick Enclave

95 Cadi Deville

08 Cadi DTS

04 Chev Avalanche

00 Chev Tahoe

07 Chev Cobalt

03 Chev Malibu

91 Chev Corsica

13 Dodge Avenger

05 Dodge Grand Caravan

08 Dodge Dakota

97 Dodge INT

89 Ford 27” MMH

93 Ford Club Wagon E250

90 Ford Econoline

06 Ford F150

99 Ford Mustang

90 Ford Probe

00 GMC Jimmy

97 GMC Safari

93 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

03 Honda Accord

03 Honda Accord

96 Honda Civic

97 Honda Civic

01 Honda CRV

08 Infi G35

94 Infi J30

04 Kia Sedona

00 Linc Town Car

96 Nissan Altima

95 Nissan Maxima

97 Nissan Maxima

02 Olds Alero

06 Suba Forester

00 Toyota Camry

97 Toyota Corolla

93 Volvoa 850

IDX-927899

May 21, 2021