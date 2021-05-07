Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 12th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 19 Chevy Colorado
03 Chevy Impala
05 Chevy Monte Carlo
79 Chevy Pickup
97 Ford Expedition
11 Ford Fusion
02 Ford Taurus
90 Honda Accord
02 Honda Accord
92 Honda Civic
17 Indi Scout
97Jeep Grand Cherokee
92 Mazda B2600
03 Olds Silhouette
05 Toyota Corolla
00 Toyota Sienna
88 Sowi 27’ MH
06 Volvo S40
