Bill’s Towing Inc-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on May 12th, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 19 Chevy Colorado

03 Chevy Impala

05 Chevy Monte Carlo

79 Chevy Pickup

97 Ford Expedition

11 Ford Fusion

02 Ford Taurus

90 Honda Accord

02 Honda Accord

92 Honda Civic

17 Indi Scout

97Jeep Grand Cherokee

92 Mazda B2600

03 Olds Silhouette

05 Toyota Corolla

00 Toyota Sienna

88 Sowi 27’ MH

06 Volvo S40

IDX-926632

May 7, 2021