No. 21-4-00764-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.010 & .015)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



MARY COOK, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of this Court, whichever is later, or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 and RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

Date of filing copy of this Notice to Creditors: 5/3/2021

Date of first publication: 5/6/2021

LINDA GRASS

c/o JOHN A. ROREM

7282 STINSON AVE, SUITE A

GIG HARBOR, WA 98335

JOHN A. ROREM

ATTORNEY FOR THE ESTATE

7282 STINSON AVE, SUITE A

GIG HARBOR, WA 98335

PHONE (252) 858-5358 EMAIL jrorem@aol.com

IDX-926659

May 6, 13, 20, 2021